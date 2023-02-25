Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 132,116 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

