Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.2 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

