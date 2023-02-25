Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of HALO stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

