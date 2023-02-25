Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $552,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.