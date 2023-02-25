4,691 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

