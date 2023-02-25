Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.09% of Exelixis worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $12,872,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.13 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,850. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

