Status (SNT) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Status has a total market cap of $114.54 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00042775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00218886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,957.40 or 1.00013145 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,977,929 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,950,977,928.9095235 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0291974 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $8,232,423.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.