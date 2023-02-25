Swipe Price Tops $0.32 (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $178.94 million and $19.00 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00429012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,534.41 or 0.28418512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 555,954,758 coins and its circulating supply is 555,954,125 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

