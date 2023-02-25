DeFiChain Trading Down 7.3% This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $292.23 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00429012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,534.41 or 0.28418512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.