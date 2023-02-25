MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 11,085 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

NYSE:TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

