Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,654 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $293.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.