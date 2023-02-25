Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO opened at $62.55 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

AGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

