Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WIRE opened at $188.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

