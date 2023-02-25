Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.69.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,094. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

