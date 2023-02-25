Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.36 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $183.54 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $178.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.