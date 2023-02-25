MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,833 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

