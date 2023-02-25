Paul K. Audhya Sells 3,412 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $26,135.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,598.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.10. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

