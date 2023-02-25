Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 9,606,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 13,332,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

