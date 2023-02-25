Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 9,606,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 13,332,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
