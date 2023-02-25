Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.45. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 30.37%.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

