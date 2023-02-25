TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.49 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 65313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Specifically, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 over the last 90 days. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

