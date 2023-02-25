StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

