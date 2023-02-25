AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. AMREP has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

