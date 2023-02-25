Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 254,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,829,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $747.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 320,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 94,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

