Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Model N Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:MODN opened at $33.50 on Friday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Model N will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,092.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,613 shares of company stock worth $3,027,427 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,327,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 270,684 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

