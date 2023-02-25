Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gray Television from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

GTN opened at $12.20 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,120,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

