Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 234 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 by 50.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,204. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.