Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 48,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $82.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

