Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

