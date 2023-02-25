TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock worth $5,202,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

TMDX stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

