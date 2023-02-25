Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 4,132 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

