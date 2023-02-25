Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,156.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,038.08 and a 200 day moving average of $950.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.43 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

