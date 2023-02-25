Prudential PLC Acquires 257 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 710.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $448,385.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,844,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total value of $448,385.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,844,134.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,406 shares of company stock worth $48,946,832. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

