Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 43,641 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,641 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.