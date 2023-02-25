Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

