Pictet Asset Management SA Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $68.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.