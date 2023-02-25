TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.62%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.