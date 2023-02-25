Prudential PLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $219.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average of $221.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

