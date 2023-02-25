Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
