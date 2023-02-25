Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

