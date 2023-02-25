Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.22% of Kadant worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KAI opened at $211.93 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

