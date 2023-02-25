Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Trading Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

EQIX opened at $684.80 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.