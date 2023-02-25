Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

