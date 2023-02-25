Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 2,038 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Roblox by 9,280.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 1.1 %

RBLX stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.