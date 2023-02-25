Credit Suisse AG Sells 71,437 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Denbury worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $268,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Denbury Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DEN opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

