Prudential PLC Purchases 364 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.50.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

