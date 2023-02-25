Prudential PLC Acquires New Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 77.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after buying an additional 262,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Semtech by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 236.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

