Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 33,190 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,190 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in XPeng were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

XPEV opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

