Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $2,518,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $62.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $141.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

