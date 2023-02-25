Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,878 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $37.43 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Genmab A/S

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.62.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also

