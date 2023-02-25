Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.09 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $135.40 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

