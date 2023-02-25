Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $168.33 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00005210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007462 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001227 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,760,660 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

